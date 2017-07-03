Roughly Speaking podcast: Cal, Lou and The Streak, with John Eisenberg (episode 268)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

John Eisenberg, former Sun sports columnist and author, takes a deep dive into what might be baseball's most enduring record — Cal Ripken Jr.'s consecutive game streak of 2,632, surpassing on Sept. 6, 1995 at Oriole Park in Baltimore Lou Gehrig's record of 2,130 that had stood for 56 years. Eisenberg not only compares Gehrig's streak with Ripken's, but surveys the entire history of the American game — back before accurate records were kept — to find other players who set impressive endurance marks. Eisenberg's book is, "The Streak: Lou Gehrig, Cal Ripken Jr. and Baseball's Most Historic Record." Eisenberg will read from and discuss his book at The Ivy Bookshop on Monday, July 10 at 7 p.m.

