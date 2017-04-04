Roughly Speaking podcast: Sully Baseball on the Orioles and the new season (episode 231)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Paul Francis Sullivan, host of the Sully Baseball podcast, talks about the 2017 Orioles and sizes up the top contenders in the American and National leagues. Sullivan, a California-based writer and TV producer who started his daily podcast in October 2012, ended that run on Sunday; he will continue to host a weekly podcast about baseball. Today, Sully’s take on Baltimore’s team and his predictions for the playoffs.

