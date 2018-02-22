From Stoneman Douglas students, a remarkable uprising amid mourning and grief

The same day of a White House "listening session" on the mass shooting at a Florida high school, student protesters marched on the state capitol in Tallahassee to demand tougher gun control. On today's show, American culture commentator Sheri Parks talks about the remarkable and passionate student uprising that has occurred even in the midst of mourning and grief. Parks is associate dean in American studies at the University of Maryland, College Park, and a regular contributor to Roughly Speaking.