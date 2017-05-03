Roughly Speaking podcast: Keeping successful startups in Baltimore (episode 244)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

How do you keep brilliant researchers who come up with great ideas from taking their successful startups to Silicon Valley or Cambridge, Mass.? Since 2012, companies founded on Johns Hopkins technology have raised about $1.1 billion in funding, but about 85 percent of them are no longer in Maryland. Incubating tech and bio-tech startups and retaining them in Baltimore is a mission of Hopkins at its new FastForward 1812 lab space in the university’s sprawling medical campus. Christy Wyskiel, special adviser on commercial investment to the JHU president, talks about building a solid business infrastructure for new companies — and about an effort to support social innovation that benefits Hopkins’ neighbors in East Baltimore.

