Roughly Speaking podcast: The Maryland Science Center's guide to Monday's solar eclipse (episode 290)

- 1:53: Paula Gallagher's weekly book recommendation is, "The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African-American Culinary History in the Old South," by Maryland-based culinary historian Michael W. Twitty, creator of the Afroculinaria blog. ➤Jump to this segment
- 5:31: Jim O'Leary, senior scientist at the Maryland Science Center, talks about Monday's solar eclipse and what visitors to the center can expect as the moon passes between the Sun and Earth. ➤Jump to this segment
