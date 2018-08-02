The Orioles are doing what the whole city needs to do

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Roughly Speaking episode 414:

In the midst of a historically bad season, the Orioles have decided to tear down the house and rebuild, trading popular players for an infusion of youthful talent. It marks a fresh start, but it comes with risks, as Sun sports columnist Peter Schmuck explains.

Still, breaking from the status quo, scrapping what wasn’t working, investing in youth, and working patiently and deliberately toward a better future -- the Orioles are doing what the whole city of Baltimore needs to do.

