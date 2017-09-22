Roughly Speaking podcast: I stream, you stream, we all stream: Our critics review Netflix and Amazon Prime (episode 300)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Film critics Linda DeLibero and Christopher Llewellyn Reed have been binge-watching original shows on Netflix and Amazon Prime, and today they talk about what they've seen and what they like — from "The Keepers" documentary to "I Love Dick," and other series in between. Linda and Chris also discuss the phenomenon of binge-watching and how commercial streaming generally could effect the American cinema. Linda DeLibero directs the film and media program at Johns Hopkins University. Christopher Reed is chair and professor in the film and moving image department at Stevenson University. 32:46: Comedian and actor Marc Unger talks about "Thespian," an original, crowd-sourced web series that he's been writing, directing and starring in, along with a troupe of Baltimore actors. ➤Jump to this segment

