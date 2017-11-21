Roughly Speaking podcast: A podcast tour of all 70 Maryland wineries (episode 327)

Maryland vineyards produced more than 460,000 gallons of wine in the 2016 fiscal year, according to data from the state comptroller. That reflects some $47 million in sales. If you were not paying attention — and looking to France or California for wine — you might have missed the fact that the Free State now has 70 wineries, many of them producing outstanding products, from reds and whites to hard cider, mead and sangria. Kevin Atticks, executive director of the Maryland Wineries Association, helps us catch up on the state's wine industry, including three that opened in 2017, with a quick and breezy tour of family-owned vineyards from the Eastern Shore to Western Maryland. For more information about the state's wineries, visit marylandwine.com.