Roughly Speaking podcast: The hanging noose: Maryland's history of lynchings (episode 260)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

For their senior-year class project at Park School, Rebecca Margolis and Catherine Turner examined the history of lynchings that occurred in Maryland in the 19th and 20th Centuries. Drawing on the research of Sherrilyn Iffil, among others, the students focused on five cases — three of which took place in the Baltimore area. As hate crimes escalate across the country, with nooses discovered on college campuses and in the nation's capital, Margolis and Turner provide timely perspective on a form of racial terrorism that, while most common in the South, is believed to have occurred more than 30 times in Maryland. Students of Park School history teacher Daniel Jacoby, Margolis and Turner were part of a larger group of students who have been researching Maryland lynchings for a documentary film project of Baltimore producer Will Schwarz.

To listen to the episode, download the file from our server.

Using our app? Go to baltimoresun.com/roughlyspeaking to listen to the podcast.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Discover more episodes: