Listening to Lefty: A final interview with fly fishing legend Lefty Kreh

In what was likely his last recorded conversation, the legendary fly fisherman Lefty Kreh talks about learning to handle a fly rod, his experiences in the outdoors with his son, Larry, and his favorite spot on the Potomac River. Kreh, who died on Wednesday, was a Maryland native who became one of the best-known fly anglers in the world. He taught casting to hundreds of people, including Hollywood luminaries, and he wrote 32 books over a career that included 18 years as outdoors editor of The Sun. Dan visited him at his home in Cockeysville on Feb. 1, 25 days before Kreh's 93rd birthday.

