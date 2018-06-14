Maryland gubernatorial candidate Krish Vignarajah's viral response to 'mean tweets'

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

During the last week, there have been more than 1.5 million views of an online video featuring Maryland gubernatorial candidate Krish Vignarajah responding to sexist and racist tweets. Vignarajah says she has received hate mail and mean tweets ridiculing her gender, her ethnicity and even the appearance of her 11-month-old daughter, Alana, in a campaign ad. We hear what the trolls said, and how Vignarajah responded, in the candidate's second visit to the Roughly Speaking studio.

Dan's first conversation with the candidate, a former policy adviser to First Lady Michelle Obama, was in December, Episode 334, and covered an array of issues and candidate positions.

