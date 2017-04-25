Roughly Speaking podcast: How Coke became kosher (episode 239)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

The Coca-Cola Bottling Co. gave its secret recipe for Coke to an Atlanta rabbi, who helped the company make its popular soft drink kosher. On today’s show, Roger Horowitz, a food historian, tells the tale of Rabbi Tobias Geffen in a new book, "Kosher USA," about the keeping of the Jewish dietary law in the modern industrial food system. Among his stories: How Oroes became kosher, and how and why Manischevitz became one of the most popular wines among African-Americans. Horowitz is director of the Center for the History of Business, Technology, and Society at the Hagley Museum and Library in Delaware. He is the author of "Negro and White, Unite and Fight: A Social History of Industrial Unionism in Meatpacking and Putting Meat on the American Table: Taste, Technology, Transformation."

