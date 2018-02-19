$37 million in justice for Korryn Gaines; Trump's dereliction of duty

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Roughly Speaking episode 359:

On today's show, two big stories, one local, one national: The $37 million jury award in the Baltimore County police shooting death of 23-year-old Korryn Gaines, and the Russian cyberwar against the U.S. and President Trump's unwillingness to fight back.

Pamela Wood, staff reporter for The Baltimore Sun, reviews the Korryn Gaines case, from the August 2016 standoff with police that ended with her death to Friday's jury award of $37 million for her six-year-old son and other family members.