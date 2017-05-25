Roughly Speaking podcast: Thinking about Baltimore with one of our most thoughtful citizens (episode 256)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
- 1:36: Book critic Paula Gallagher recommends a book about a bird with a lousy reputation: "Vulture: The Private Life of an Unloved Bird," by Katie Fallon. ➤Jump to this segment
- 6:08: Could Baltimore reverse its population slide, grow by 80,000 residents and fill 40,000 empty rowhouses? Architect Klaus Philipsen offers informed opinions — and a dose of optimism — in today's wide-ranging conversation about the city's past, present and future. Philipsen, president of ArchPlan Inc., writes a daily blog about urban life, and he is the author of a new book, "Baltimore: Reinventing An Industrial Legacy City." Mentioned in this segment: State Center, Red Line, Eager Park. ➤Jump to this segment
