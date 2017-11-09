Roughly Speaking podcast: Kamenetz, candidate for governor, says Maryland under Hogan 'is standing still' (episode 321)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

In another in a series of interviews with candidates for governor of Maryland, Dan speaks with Democrat Kevin Kamenetz. The 59-year-old Baltimore County executive says Maryland under Gov. Larry Hogan is “standing still” on public education, mass transit and economic development, and needs a more progressive leader. Kamenetz was elected Baltimore County executive in 2010 and re-elected to that office in 2014. He is the current President of the Maryland Association of Counties and is a past president of the Baltimore Metropolitan Council.

You can hear earlier interviews with other candidates for governor by visiting a special page of the Roughly Speaking archives.We’ll be interviewing more candidates in the weeks and months ahead. Maryland’s 2018 primary election takes place on June 26.

