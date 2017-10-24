Roughly Speaking podcast: Growing up biracial in America (episode 313)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Julie Lythcott-Haims has written a powerful memoir of poetic prose about growing up as the daughter of a white mother and African-American father. A former Stanford dean who lives and writes in California, Lythcott-Haims describes what she calls the micro-aggressions and blunt insults she experienced growing up in largely white communities. She reads excerpts from her new book, "Real American," including one about a white Baltimore police officer who married a black woman. She also talks about Donald J. Trump, Colin Kaepernick and the National Football League.

