Roughly Speaking podcast: Rep. John Sarbanes on Trump's 'draconian' budget and 'ethical blindness' (episode 255)

- 1:04: Dan's commentary on the terror attack in Britain and a potential hate crime at the University of Maryland. ➤Jump to this segment
- 5:35: Richard Cross, a Maryland-based Republican political analyst and speechwriter, talks about the issues raised just before the president's trip abroad — the firing of the FBI director, the appointment of a special counsel to investigate possible collusion between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign — and whether these controversies will prompt any Republican leaders to distance themselves from the president. ➤Jump to this segment
- 16:02: Maryland Rep. John Sarbanes, D-3rd, says the Trump presidency presents "a maximum stress test for the democracy," with numerous conflicts of interest and now a "draconian" federal budget that could be "cataclysmic to the core functions of government." Sarbanes, chair of the House Democrats' newly created Democracy Reform Task Force, says Trump, with his cabinet and other appointments, has "filled the swamp" with former lobbyists and industry lawyers. "There's a fox in charge of every hen house now," he says. "They're locking the doors, pulling down the shades and ransacking the place." Also, looking ahead to the 2018 midterm elections, Sarbanes has a message for activists who form "the resistance" to Trump. ➤Jump to this segment
