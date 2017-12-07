A Hogan-Pugh rift over the Baltimore crime problem

Is the nice dance over? Luke Broadwater, the Sun's City Hall reporter, talks about a rift between Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan over plans for fighting crime in the city. With Baltimore closing out another year of 300-plus homicides, marking one of the highest per capita rates in the country, Hogan announced state initiatives to immediately address the violence. He did so at a press conference with neither Pugh nor Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis present. Pugh, who just marked her first full year in office, dismissed the Hogan plan as "nothing new," confirming the rift.Here's the Baltimore Sun editorial on the competing crime plans.