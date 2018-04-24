Democrats like Hogan, but will they vote for him in November?

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Roughly Speaking episode 380:

The latest Goucher Poll puts Maryland's Republican governor, Larry Hogan, in a strong position to win a second term. But while Maryland Democrats, who outnumber Republicans 2-1, widely approve of Hogan's job as governor, whether they vote for him in November remains an open question.

Mileah Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher College, talks about the poll results.

