Roughly Speaking podcast: A 5k run to honor fallen heroes in Baltimore Sunday (episode 302)

The first Baltimore 9/11 Heroes Run takes place Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Inner Harbor — dedicated to Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Xavier Martin, the young sailor from Halethorpe whose promising career was cut short in June when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship off Japan. Today on the show: Race director Pat Cappelaere and his wife, Doreen, talk about the race and their daughter — Navy pilot Lt. Valerie Cappelaere Delaney, a Howard County native and Naval Academy graduate who died during a training mission outside Spokane, Washington, in 2013. The race is sponsored by the Travis Manion Foundation, named for a Marine and Annapolis graduate who was killed by sniper fire in Iraq in 2007. The foundation supports veterans and Gold Star families like the Cappelaeres and hosts community service programs with the aim of developing future leaders.

