Roughly Speaking podcast: Is America civilized enough to stop hate speech? (episode 264)

3:10: British comedian and actor Eddie Izzard has written an enjoyable new memoir about his childhood, boarding school days, getting into show business and coming out transgender, says our book critic Paula Gallagher. ➤Jump to this segment

6:35: Racial slurs are repugnant, but, according to last week's Supreme Court ruling in the "Slants" case, they are also protected under the law. The real check on hateful, offensive speech is social civility, says Sheri Parks, associate dean at the University of Maryland and a Roughly Speaking regular. Parks thinks we're in a strange, new era where the line between civil and offensive has become murky — a problematic situation for an increasingly diverse nation. ➤Jump to this segment

