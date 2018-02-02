Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force trial update with reporter Justin Fenton

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
Roughly Speaking episode 351:
The trial of two Baltimore police detectives who were once part of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force is gaining national, even international attention. More than two dozen witnesses have testified in the federal racketeering trial of detectives Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor. Here to bring us up to date on the proceedings and their impact is reporter Justin Fenton.
