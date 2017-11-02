Roughly Speaking podcast: Hogan's prospective challengers; Heather Mizeur's new project (episode 318)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
- 1:39: Erin Cox, The Sun's State House bureau chief, talks about the Democratic candidates lining up for the 2018 primary in the hopes of challenging incumbent Republican Larry Hogan. ➤Jump to this segment
- 21:31: Heather Mizeur, the liberal Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for the gubernatorial nomination in 2014, has a new project: MizMaryland: Soul Force Politics. After retreating to her farm on the Eastern Shore for more than two years, Mizeur has re-emerged with her new organization, with a goal of bridging the political divisions, a daunting task in the time of Donald Trump. The project, the subject of a recent story by Erin Cox, involves a blog, a podcast and training camps for women interested in civic engagement. ➤Jump to this segment
