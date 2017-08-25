Roughly Speaking podcast: Gilbert Sandler, teller of Baltimore tales (episode 293)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

1:38: Our weekly book recommendation: Paula Gallagher reviews, "Stay With Me," an excellent debut novel by a young Nigerian writer, Ayobami Adebayo. ➤Jump to this segment

Our weekly book recommendation: Paula Gallagher reviews, "Stay With Me," an excellent debut novel by a young Nigerian writer, Ayobami Adebayo. 5:22: Teller of Baltimore Tales, Part I: Few people of 90 years or more are blessed with a memory like Gilbert Sandler's, and few know as much about Baltimore. Born here in 1923, Sandler has been observing and chronicling city life for decades. He wrote a regular column, Baltimore Glimpses, for the old Baltimore Evening Sun, and continues his story-telling to this day with weekly features on WYPR, the NPR station here. The author of several books about the city, Sandler sits down with Dan in the podcast studio to talk about himself for a change: Growing up in northwest Baltimore, selling newspapers on street cars, living through the Depression and attending City College before going off to war with U.S. Navy. ➤Jump to this segment

To listen to the episode, download the file from our server. Coming next week: Part II: Gilbert Sandler remembers Baltimore after World War II and talks about the many changes that have taken place in the city over the last 50 years. Subscribe to the podcast: iTunes Google Play More options Discover more episodes: