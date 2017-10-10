Roughly Speaking podcast: Gil Sandler's 10 most memorable Baltimore moments (episode 307)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Gilbert Sandler is back. Author, raconteur, chronicler of his native city, at 94 years old, Gil still has a sharp mind full of vivid memories of bygone Baltimore. Today we’re headed to Attman’s Delicatessen on what remains of Baltimore’s Corned Beef Row to hear Gil describe his 10 most memorable Baltimore moments. Born here in 1923, Gil has been observing and chronicling city life for decades. He wrote a regular column, Baltimore Glimpses, for the old Baltimore Evening Sun, and continues his story-telling to this day with weekly features on WYPR, the NPR station here.

