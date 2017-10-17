Roughly Speaking podcast: Maryland AG calls Trump's action on Obacamare 'perverse, irrational' (episode 310)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
- As Maryland health insurance officials scramble to get the word out about open enrollment starting Nov. 1, they and other state regulators are facing a big messaging challenge -- how to convince the public to buy insurance when the president does everything in his power to undermine Obamacare and create marketplace chaos.On today's show: Expert explanations and analysis of President Trump's executive order to cut federal subsidies that lower the cost of deductibles for lower-income people insured under the Affordable Care Act. And Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh calls Trump's action to end the subsidies 'perverse' and 'irrational.' Our guests:
- 3:49: Jonathan Weiner, professor in health care policy at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. ➤Jump to this segment
- 16:09: Jay Hancock, senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News. ➤Jump to this segment
- 29:15: Brian Frosh, Maryland attorney general, who has joined other state attorneys general in suing the administration over ACA funding. ➤Jump to this segment
