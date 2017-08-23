Roughly Speaking podcast: Sun photographer chases the ghosts of old Baltimore movie theaters (episode 291)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Some have been torn down, some have been turned into stores, many into churches. Baltimore once had more than 100 movie houses, many of them small theaters in city neighborhoods. Baltimore Sun photographer Amy Davis became fascinated with the forgotten cinemas and spent close to a decade tracking them down, learning their histories and taking photographs of what remains. The result is, "Flickering Treasures," a 302-page book, loaded with old and contemporary photographs, published by the Johns Hopkins University Press. Amy Davis has been a staff photographer for The Baltimore Sun since 1987. She and her book will be the main attraction at a Enoch Pratt Free Library's Writers Live event at the Parkway Theater on Sept. 19.

To listen to the episode, download the file from our server.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Discover more episodes: