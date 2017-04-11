Roughly Speaking podcast: Does privacy matter? Can you say why? (episode 234)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Today’s guest, Firmin DeBrabander, is a professor of philosophy at the Maryland Institute College of Art, an author and social commentator. He’s at work on a book about privacy and wonders if it really matters any more. He thinks Americans like to say they cherish privacy in the Internet age, but actually do little to protect it and pay only lip service to the evils of surveillance. Between online consumerism and shameless social media posts, people seem to actively eschew privacy for being part of the digital community. DeBrabander has written on the subject and in today’s show he dares listeners to define privacy and why it matters.

