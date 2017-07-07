Roughly Speaking podcast: Big trucks, long distances, and a feather duvet (episode 270)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Today's guest, Finn Murphy, thinks he has the best job in the world: He moves families long distances in an 18-wheeler, gets to know a lot of people (some of them truly weird) and sees some great sites as he drives from Florida to British Columbia, with many stops in-between. When it's time to rest, he sleeps in his cab on a bed with a feather duvet. Murphy is a long-time, long-haul driver, and he's written a memoir about his experiences, full of trucker jargon and amusing stories. "The Long Haul: A Trucker's Tale of Life on the Road" has just been published by W.W Norton & Company.

