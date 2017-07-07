Howard County launches BikeShare program in Columbia
Roughly Speaking podcast: Big trucks, long distances, and a feather duvet (episode 270)

Today's guest, Finn Murphy, thinks he has the best job in the world: He moves families long distances in an 18-wheeler, gets to know a lot of people (some of them truly weird) and sees some great sites as he drives from Florida to British Columbia, with many stops in-between. When it's time to rest, he sleeps in his cab on a bed with a feather duvet. Murphy is a long-time, long-haul driver, and he's written a memoir about his experiences, full of trucker jargon and amusing stories. "The Long Haul: A Trucker's Tale of Life on the Road" has just been published by W.W Norton & Company.


