Roughly Speaking podcast: The news from Garrett County, with longtime (and retiring) editor Don Sincell (episode 265)

Within the last couple of months, two of Maryland's oldest family-owned newspapers were sold to media companies based in West Virginia. In April, the daily Frederick News-Post, established in 1883 by William T. Delaplaine and owned by his descendants, was sold to Ogden Newspapers, Inc. This week marks the end of Sincell family ownership of the weekly Republican in Oakland, Garrett County. NCWV Media, headquartered in Clarksburg, W.Va., purchased The Republican, which has been in the Sincell family since 1890. Donald W. Sincell, the paper's retiring editor, talks about the sale and about his experiences of recent years, railing with editorials against fracking in Western Maryland and the presidential candidacy of Donald Trump.

