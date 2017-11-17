Roughly Speaking podcast: On the death of Detective Suiter and the future of Baltimore (episode 325)

We are at a point where we have to turn back. The people who still care about this city have to draw a line, and say the violence has gone far enough, and we have to do something. It is a huge challenge, because the causes of the crime and violence run so deep. All of this means reaching deeper, trying harder, having empathy, offering a helping hand to people who need to get away from drugs and guns. It means supporting police, of course, and giving the leadership of the city a chance to carry out its strategies. But it also means, for each of us, not giving up. There are many angels across this city, and we have to gather them and build a force for good. It can be done. It has to be done. I don’t think we have any other choice.

