Roughly Speaking podcast: On being dark-skinned in Trump's America (episode 232)

"Nothing has left me feeling more aggrieved than the sudden realization that in much of America, I will never be more than a second-class citizen," writes Baltimore economist and consultant Anirban Basu in an op-ed for The Baltimore Sun. "All of a sudden, being of Indian descent and brown-skinned feels like a disadvantage. It never felt quite like this before." Today, on being dark-skinned in Trump's America. Our guest is racial justice activist and writer Deepa Iyer, the author of "We Too Sing America: South Asian, Arab, Muslim, and Sikh Immigrants Shape Our Multiracial Future." Iyer, who was born in India and moved to the U.S. with her parents, served for a decade as the executive director of South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT), focusing on community building in post-9/11 America. She teaches in the Asian American studies program at the University of Maryland. She will speak at the Maryland State Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped in Baltimore on April 18 as part of the Pratt Library's Writers LIVE series.

