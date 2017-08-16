Roughly Speaking podcast: The surprise overnight removal of Baltimore's Confederate monuments (episode 288)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

0:35: Peter Jensen, a member of the Baltimore Sun's editorial board, talks with Dan about the overnight removal of statues honoring Supreme Court Justice Roger B. Taney, generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, and two other Confederate memorials, from Baltimore overnight. Plus, a conversation about President Donald J. Trump's controversial remarks on white supremacists and counter-demonstrators in Charlottesville over the weekend. ➤Jump to this segment

Peter Jensen, a member of the Baltimore Sun's editorial board, talks with Dan about the overnight removal of statues honoring Supreme Court Justice Roger B. Taney, generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, and two other Confederate memorials, from Baltimore overnight. Plus, a conversation about President Donald J. Trump's controversial remarks on white supremacists and counter-demonstrators in Charlottesville over the weekend. 20:18: Luke Broadwater, who covers Baltimore government and politics, has the latest from City Hall on Mayor Catherine Pugh's decision to have the Confederate monuments removed. ➤Jump to this segment

To listen to the episode, download the file from our server. Subscribe to the podcast: iTunes Google Play More options Discover more episodes: