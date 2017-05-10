Roughly Speaking podcast: Van Hollen: Comey firing a 'dark and dangerous moment' (episode 248)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

A special edition of Roughly Speaking, the day after Donald Trump’s sacking of the FBI director, James Comey, whose agency has been investigating suspected ties between Russia and the Trump campaign for president. Reaction from:

0:43: Michael Greenberger, professor of law at the University of Maryland and a longtime attorney with extensive practice in Washington as a litigator and as a financial regulator ➤Jump to this segment

Michael Greenberger, professor of law at the University of Maryland and a longtime attorney with extensive practice in Washington as a litigator and as a financial regulator 12:26: U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Maryland Democrat ➤Jump to this segment

To listen to the episode, download the file from our server.

Using our app? Go to baltimoresun.com/roughlyspeaking to listen to the podcast.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Discover more episodes: