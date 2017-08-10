Roughly Speaking podcast: This Old Valve House (episode 286)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
- 1:51: Book critic Paula Gallagher recommends some futuristic science fiction with a love story at its center — a novel that was crowd-funded through InkShares: "The Punch Escrow," by Tal M. Klein. ➤Jump to this segment
- 6:54: We hear about an abandoned "castle" in Baltimore that, with a little love and a few million bucks, could probably become a coffee house, farmers market or concert venue. It’s this old Valve House in Clifton Park. The Sun's Jacques Kelly calls it "the little castle on St. Lo Drive," a stunning architectural tribute to public works. Nick Redding, executive director of Preservation Maryland, talks about the prospects for restoring the Valve House. Plus, we catch up on a battle to save an old mill-worker neighborhood from the wrecking ball in Cumberland, in western Maryland, and Preservation Maryland’s role in helping to restore Ellicott City after last summer’s flood. ➤Jump to this segment
