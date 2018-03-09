A guide to church suppers, Baltimore's original pop-up restaurants

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
Roughly Speaking episode 367:
Baltimore has many traditions, and among them are annual church suppers. Some of the best known: The German sour beef-and-dumpling and beef rouladen dinners at Zion Church of the City of Baltimore, the weekly Lenten fish fries at Catholic parishes, the annual Polish festivals of Holy Rosary Church that require the production of up to 40,000 pierogies, and the ravioli dinners at St. Leo's in Little Italy.
John Shields, a Baltimore native and proprietor of Gertrude's restaurant, calls these "faith-based pop-up restaurants," dinners offered only once, sometimes twice, each year.
If you have never been, this is the year to give one (or all) a try.
In today's show, Dan and restaurateur John Shields speak with organizers of these events. It takes hundreds of volunteers to make all those pierogies, dumplings and crab cakes.
