Roughly Speaking podcast: Sen. Ben Cardin on Trump's first 100 days (episode 243)

“Make no mistake about it, I believe President Trump is causing damage to our country, primarily to the values America stands for.” Sen. Ben Cardin, the Maryland Democrat, stopped by the Sun’s studio to talk about the first 100 days of the Trump presidency. Cardin explains why he believes Donald Trump is damaging the country, but also where he thinks Trump could notch some achievements should he choose to act in a bipartisan manner.

