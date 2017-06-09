Roughly Speaking podcast: Post-Comey happy hour cocktails with Dan's smarter brothers (episode 263)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
- 2:45: Paula Gallagher, Roughly Speaking book critic, has read and recommends Roxane Gay's much-anticipated memoir, "Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body." ➤Jump to this segment
- 7:01: Barrooms offered special drinks — Russian vodka and “impeachmint” cocktails — for every Trump tweet during fired FBI Director James Comey's televised testimony to Congress on Thursday. But bartenders did not have to deliver on the offer. Trump showed remarkable restraint — until Friday morning, when he accused Comey of "false statements and lies," and claimed "complete vindication." After another week of Trumpian drama and anxiety, it's time again for Happy Hour on the Roughly Speaking podcast with Baltimore bartender Brendan Dorr. This time, Dan's smarter brothers, Ed and Joe, join the conversation to talk about their favorite mixed drinks — the Negroni, the Old Fashioned, the Hemingway Daiquiri — and Brendan's brother, Aaron, shares a favorite cocktail, the Gin-Gin Mule. Brendan Dorr is president of the Baltimore Bartenders Guild and tends bar at the B&O American Brasserie. ➤Jump to this segment
