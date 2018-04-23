Why old industrial cities are poised for a turnaround — particularly Baltimore

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
Roughly Speaking episode 379:
A follow-up to Dan’s Sunday column on a new Brookings Institution report, “Renewing America’s economic promise through older industrial cities,” with its lead author, Alan Berube, a Brookings senior fellow and director of its Metropolitan Policy Program.
The report argues that Baltimore and other post-industrial American cities, large and small, hold great potential for more inclusive economic growth that benefits their states and regions. Cities are where the best jobs are going, and a new generation of educated and well-trained Americans have a desire to live in cities that are thriving economically and diverse socially and culturally. The report puts Baltimore in one of the strongest positions among 70 of the nation’s older industrial cities. Berube explains why.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Discover more episodes