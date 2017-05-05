Roughly Speaking podcast: One good book and two great bartenders

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
- 1:35: Paula Gallagher, Baltimore County librarian and Roughly Speaking book critic, recommends a dystopian novel from the eco-fiction shelf called "Borne," by Jeff Vandemeer. ➤Jump to this segment
- 6:39: Baltimore bartenders Brendan Dorr and Amie Ward talk about Amari, the branch of herbal, bitter-sweet liqueurs produced in Italy, sipped as digestives and now being offered in some mixed drinks. Ward and Dorr join Dan for a taste test of Meletti Amaro, Rabarbaro Zucco, Fernet-Branca and Fernet-Valet, a Mexican liqueur. Be listening for Amie and Brendan’s cocktail recipe for the Italian Mule. Amie Ward tells her life story to Quinn Kelley on a recent episode of Female Trouble. ➤Jump to this segment
Using our app? Go to baltimoresun.com/roughlyspeaking to listen to the podcast.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Discover more episodes: