Roughly Speaking podcast: One good book and two great bartenders

  • 1:35: Paula Gallagher, Baltimore County librarian and Roughly Speaking book critic, recommends a dystopian novel from the eco-fiction shelf called "Borne," by Jeff Vandemeer.  ➤Jump to this segment
  • 6:39: Baltimore bartenders Brendan Dorr and Amie Ward talk about Amari, the branch of herbal, bitter-sweet liqueurs produced in Italy, sipped as digestives and now being offered in some mixed drinks. Ward and Dorr join Dan for a taste test of Meletti Amaro, Rabarbaro Zucco, Fernet-Branca and Fernet-Valet, a Mexican liqueur. Be listening for Amie and Brendan’s cocktail recipe for the Italian Mule. Amie Ward tells her life story to Quinn Kelley on a recent episode of Female Trouble.  ➤Jump to this segment

