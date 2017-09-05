Roughly Speaking podcast: Twenty-five minutes with Ben Jealous, candidate for governor (episode 295)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
- 1:08: Paula Gallagher, Baltimore County librarian, recommends a new non-fiction book, "American Fire: Love, Arson and Life in a Vanishing Land," by Monica Hesse of The Washington Post. ➤Jump to this segment
- 6:20: A former president of the NAACP, Ben Jealous has been running for the Democratic nomination for Maryland governor since June. In today's show, he criticizes the incumbent, Gov. Larry Hogan, for showing only recent interest in Baltimore's severe problem with violent crime. He also notes Maryland's decline among states with the top-ranked educational systems and pledges to increase funding for schools to recommended levels. ➤Jump to this segment
