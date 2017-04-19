Roughly Speaking podcast: What Baltimore data — from birth rates to block parties — says about the city (episode 237)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

On this episode of the podcast, a dive into data about health, housing and community trends across the city — which neighborhoods are struggling, which ones are hot, which will be hot in the coming months and years, and which neighborhoods are the most ethnically and racially diverse.

2:45: Seema Iyer measures Baltimore life in all kinds of ways. She’s associate director of the Jacob France Institute at the University of Baltimore, and each year for the past 15 years, the institute, in partnership with the Baltimore Neighborhood Indicators Alliance, has published Vital Signs, a statistical portrait of the city, measuring everything from unoccupied homes to high school dropouts and teen pregnancy. ➤Jump to this segment

Seema Iyer measures Baltimore life in all kinds of ways. She’s associate director of the Jacob France Institute at the University of Baltimore, and each year for the past 15 years, the institute, in partnership with the Baltimore Neighborhood Indicators Alliance, has published Vital Signs, a statistical portrait of the city, measuring everything from unoccupied homes to high school dropouts and teen pregnancy. 29:26: We get the latest on the general health of Baltimoreans from Meredith Cohn, the Sun’s health and medical research reporter, and Dr. John Cmar of Sinai Hospital. ➤Jump to this segment

We get the latest on the general health of Baltimoreans from Meredith Cohn, the Sun’s health and medical research reporter, and Dr. John Cmar of Sinai Hospital. 42:32: A look at Baltimore housing market trends with representatives of LiveBaltimore, Annie Milli and Steve Gondol. ➤Jump to this segment

A look at Baltimore housing market trends with representatives of LiveBaltimore, Annie Milli and Steve Gondol. 1:02:21: Seema Iyer describes a new project to measure the vitality of city neighborhoods in terms of art, culture and civic engagement. It’s a cool project called the Baltimore GeoLoom, launching this summer. ➤Jump to this segment

To listen to the episode, download the file from our server.

Using our app? Go to baltimoresun.com/roughlyspeaking to listen to the podcast.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Discover more episodes: