Roughly Speaking podcast: 'Far From The Tree' author blasts Trump's decision on transgender in military (episode 280)

Andrew Solomon, who wrote about families with children who discovered they are transgender in his 2012 best-seller "Far From the Tree," says President Trump’s announcement that the U.S. will no longer "accept or allow" transgender people in the military is "deeply horrifying," an action that "enshrines prejudice." Solomon's book, "Far From the Tree," now being issued in a young adult version, also examined families' experiences with dwarfism, Down syndrome, and severe disabilities and families with children who were prodigies. Solomon is a professor of psychology at Columbia University.

