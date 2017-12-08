Hope for change in Hollywood; books and films for the holidays

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Roughly Speaking episode 332:

2:43: Our film critics, Linda DeLibero and Christopher Llewellyn Reed, talk about Hollywood and the cascade of allegations of sexual abuse in the entertainment industry, as well as the announced resignation of former comedian (and soon-to-be-former U.S. senator) Al Franken.

13:42: Paula Gallagher, Baltimore County librarian and Roughly Speaking critic, lists books that will make good holidays gifts for the Instant Pot fanatic, the reluctant history buff, and the "Stranger Things" follower in your life.

30:16: DeLibero and Reed discuss newly-released ("Ladybird" and "The Disaster Artist") and upcoming films to see during the holiday season, and we celebrate the late great character actor, Claude Reins, famous for his roles in "Casablanca" and "Mr. Smith Goes To Washington."





