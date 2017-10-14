Rodricks: After a tragic death, a Baltimore doctor had big shoes to fill

I remember old, shaking hands making the sign of the cross and small, dark-haired women in black veils crying desperately for Sebastian Russo as stark winter light streamed through the front doors of the gray stone church on Harford Road.

It was a Tuesday morning in early March 1981, and mourners packed into St. Dominic Church in Hamilton for the funeral of “the five-dollar doc.”

A few nights earlier, many of the same people, and more, had filled a block of Harford Road for a vigil, a tableau of candlelight and public grief that lingers in memory’s melancholy corners.

Sebastian Russo was a man beloved — a tireless, old-school physician who opened his office at 7 a.m., saw dozens of patients a day and still made house calls. He was shot to death one Friday night in the rear of his rowhouse office. Baltimore police believe it might have been a drug addict attempting a robbery, but the senseless crime — that maddening waste of a healer’s life — was never solved.

Russo’s death caused fear, sorrow and anxiety. In the days and weeks after the funeral, hundreds of his patients wondered what they would do for a doctor.

But by May of that year, Russo’s widow, Mary, had sold the practice to a 40-year-old physician named Frank Palmisano. He left a group practice in Rosedale and moved into Russo’s office, 13 steps up from the sidewalk of Harford Road, to practice family medicine.

It was what Palmisano always wanted to do.

And now, 36 years later, I sit across from Palmisano’s cluttered desk (formerly Russo’s cluttered desk) as he and his wife, Linda, try to figure out what to do with all of Palmisano’s stuff — the trinkets and pens, knickknacks and souvenirs (including a dummy hand grenade) his patients gave him during thousands of visits to his office. They knew Palmisano liked to collect conversation pieces — anything, from foreign currency to old aspirin tins — and thus his dilemma: What to do with all these little gifts from the people he treated over the years?

What to do with the big desk, the anatomy charts and the old blood-pressure gauge? What to do with the waiting-room chairs and the long bench covered in Naugahyde?

Palmisano is 77 now. He retired on Sept. 30 after practicing medicine for “47 years minus one week.” And that does not include his time as an Army doctor in South Korea, from 1968 to 1970.

Palmisano’s days as a primary care physician commenced on Oct. 6, 1970, in Rosedale. But after 10 years in a group practice that he at times found tedious — “We had to have a meeting of seven guys to decide to buy a typewriter” — he was eager to set out on his own.

The Russo tragedy created the opportunity.

Not all of Russo’s patients came to Palmisano. Many had grown used to paying $5 for an office visit. Palmisano charged $10 or $12.

“But I had 11 patients the first day,” he says.

He’s had hundreds since.

And as he tells it, many of them had as much trouble with their mental health as they did physical ailments. In fact, when I asked Palmisano for his general observations about his many years in primary care, that was the first thing he mentioned.

“Many people have terrible anxiety, they have depression, they can’t cope,” he says. “Can’t cope with their wife or can’t cope with their husband, or with their job. Some have issues with their religion. Many people come into my office for an appointment, and before I say one word, they cry.”

People counted on Palmisano to provide counsel for their personal problems — from alcoholism to marital difficulties. He listened, then referred them to specialists.

In his nearly five decades as physician, he saw troubling increases in diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease — and those conditions among relatively young patients.

He also saw increased demand for pain medication, something that made him keep his guard up as patients asked for prescriptions. That’s a part of the job he won’t miss.

What he’ll miss is the good stuff, evidenced by the numerous letters from patients that added a wonderful layer to the clutter of his desk over the years — people grateful for his advice, for getting them to a specialist, for getting them the surgery they needed, for getting them into therapy and rehabilitation. “Having people get better,” he calls his greatest reward.

Palmisano destroyed old records, transferred current ones to another doctor and informed his patients of his retirement. He’s closed the office. Now he’s clearing out all his “stuff.”

Back in 1981, he told me: “I’m not going to try and fill Dr. Russo’s shoes.” But it sounds like Frank Palmisano came pretty close.

