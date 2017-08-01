Virtually impossible: Imagining an end to football

It is hard to imagine the end of professional football — the big stadiums in Baltimore and other cities used for something else (soccer matches, concerts, giant flea markets), and the hyper-commercial machine of the National Football League left for scrap, like the wreckage of massive spaceships in some post-apocalyptic sci-fi film.

It is impossible to imagine anything so enormous, so culturally pervasive as football disappearing from the American scene because, at some point in the 21st century, mothers and fathers en masse prohibited their sons from playing the sport for fear the violent contact would damage their brains.

Ravens fans scoff at such a thought, and I’m with you: It is hard to imagine that public concern over the neurological health of college and professional athletes could reach market-altering levels. That would mean millions of Americans deciding to end their support of a sport because of its nature: player-to-player contact with the risk of concussion and, from concussion, all kinds of problems, including premature death.

But it’s difficult to see public sentiment turning sufficiently to affect football’s hold on the sports-entertainment marketplace. We like football. Sundays in the fall and early winter without it would be too weird. Millions of men and women would have to find something else to do — go for walks, visit museums, attend recitals, have an espresso and chat with friends. It would be unbearable.

(I know: There’s plenty of other stuff to do: Follow NASCAR, clean your rifle, polish your F-350, take up needlepoint. But you get my drift.)

As hard as it is to imagine football collapsing because its customer base suddenly — or gradually — feels guilty about watching and supporting it, there has been a pileup of disturbing news related to concussions.

A Boston University study, published last week in the Journal of the American Medical Association, showed the existence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a debilitating neurological disease, in the brains of 110 of 111 deceased former NFL players who donated their brains to research.

John Urschel, a 26-year-old Ravens center, became the latest young NFL player to retire early, apparently because of concerns about long-term damage from head injuries. Urschel announced his decision shortly after publication of the CTE report. He’ll soon be working toward his doctorate in mathematics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Michael Oher, the “Blind Side” former offensive tackle for the Ravens, has been in long-term treatment for concussion-related symptoms. The Carolina Panthers released him two weeks ago. He’s 31 and facing the end of his career. He also faces a misdemeanor charge and a civil suit over his alleged assault in April of an Uber driver in Nashville, Tenn. (The driver alleges that Oher bit him during the attack.)

“The brain is a scary thing,” Oher tweeted after his release from the Panthers. “You have to be careful with it.” There’s a lot more on the concussions front, including class-action lawsuits against the NCAA by former players seeking damages for lasting effects of concussions they claim were mishandled. Potential settlements could be costly to the NCAA and its affiliates, but it’s still hard to imagine the litigation putting an end to big-money football programs at major universities.

I do not know what, if anything, would push the football-loving public away from the sport. But I know I hear more discussion about concussions and the disturbing CTE research than we ever did. And, as the players and their fans become better informed about the risks, you have to wonder if football as we know it will always be.

Cigarette smoking, and smoking in bars and restaurants, used to be so common and accepted that few imagined a society without it, or even with far less of it. Once medical science had its say, however, smoking started to decline, and it has been in decline for decades.

If revelations about concussions continue, no one should be surprised if attitudes start to change — if not in the fan base, then certainly among parents of boys who want to play football. Research, lawsuits and stories about damaged players will likely bring a higher level of risk assessment to parenting. And we might see fewer boys playing the sport. And fewer boys playing the sport before high school means fewer playing during high school and afterward.

That does not mean an end to football. There will still be plenty of money to be made, just fewer players to pursue it. And they have free will. They will take risks, as their predecessors did, but they will be better informed about them.

The only thing that would end football as we know it would be a sustaining, multigenerational change in public sentiment, a customer base sufficiently disturbed by concussions that it insists on something different — flag football, for instance, or maybe a virtual-reality experience that makes tackles and hits seem worse in the headset than they are on the field. Imagine that!

