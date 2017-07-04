An inspiring valedictory we almost missed

Hungry for inspiration wherever we can find it – especially given the lack of inspiring leadership in Washington these days – I offer the words of Stephen Sala, valedictorian of the Class of 2017 of Anne Arundel Community College and future candidate for president of the United States. (That last part is playful speculation on my part, but you never know. I might get a told-ya-so out of this one day.)

The 25-year-old Sala spoke at commencement in late May, and if not for a reader named Charles Lindner, we might have missed the speech. The Capital Gazette had a story about Sala's circuitous route to superb academic achievement at AACC after a thoroughly mediocre high school record. But that was before the young man gave an affecting valedictory, full of wisdom beyond his years.

The eight-minute speech was about daring and hard work and about avoiding the too-common tendency to leave full potential untapped.

"The world," Sala told his classmates, "is full of people waiting for a reason to become the best version of themselves. They think that once they graduate, they will act like an adult; once they get a job, they'll be a hard worker; once they get older, they'll be wiser. Though one can achieve all those goals, none are automatically true. Success isn't a light switch you turn on and off. It requires hard work."

Sala was a first-class underachiever who planned to move from high school into a military career, possibly following his father, grandfather and great-grandfather into the Coast Guard.

"I went through high school without participating in any clubs, playing any sports or learning any skill. I goofed off, built bad habits and experienced virtually nothing that life had to offer. I felt my grades didn't matter because I was going to join the military and that's when I thought I would magically get my act together. I barely graduated with a 2.0 GPA and genuinely thought I wasn't capable of anything better.

"My senior yearbook quote was, 'Why do today what you can put off 'til tomorrow?' That is my high school legacy, etched in writing forever in my graduating yearbook."

When some health issues foiled his plans for military service, Sala realized he had no Plan B. "At that point," he said, "I made a commitment that I would work towards being the best version of myself . . ."

He got a job with Weis Markets, and within a relatively short time Sala went from cashier to a management position. "I came into work early and I stayed late." he said. "I said yes to every task and completed them to a T. I earned five promotions within three years, each one harder and more daunting than the last. I took responsibility for entire departments and then entire stores. I worked fulltime, put myself through college and maintained a 4.0 GPA."

Sala then shifted into information technology, taking a job with a local company as a network operations technician. That, and his success at AACC, has led to a full-ride scholarship to George Washington University, where he will study computer science with a focus on cyber security.

"I'm still the guy I was when I was choosing to fail at everything I did," Sala told his classmates. "The only thing that has changed is how hard I'm willing to work for what I want.

"If someone told me at 18 that a simple job as a cashier would set in motion a series of events that would lead to this moment, I would think they were crazy.

"There's nothing in me that doesn't exist in every single person in this room. So don't be excited because tonight marks the end of a chapter in your life, be excited that you get to start a new one. Don't be scared to take on the biggest challenges in life. Be scared that if you don't take them, this will be the best version of yourself that you'll ever be.

"Your challenges get harder, come faster and more often. Face them head-on for the sake of experience, for the sake of growth, for the sake of our generation. Give every bit of effort you have, and when you think it's mostly gone, you'll find a little bit left every time.

"Don't wait for someone else to solve your problems because you're the only one who can solve them. Don't wait for your dreams to come true because you have to chase them. Don't give up in the wake of failure. Choose to learn from it rather than be defined by it. The only thing each one of us can control is ourselves. So don't be consumed by the things in life you can't control. Be empowered that the one thing you can control can shape the entire world around you.

"So, class of 2017, why put off 'til tomorrow what you can achieve today?"