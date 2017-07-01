The problem in Washington, and throughout America: not enough grownups

A president who is a mature adult, conscious of his station and worthy of respect, would not concern himself with morning television and the insults of the chattering class. He would get out of the house early and go to the streets where young men are dying from gunfire — here in Baltimore, for instance — or he would volunteer to bring breakfast to the homeless. He might greet workers at a government office or small business.

First thing in the morning, a serious president would involve himself in the struggles of others or immerse himself in the complex affairs of state.

Posting vulgar comments about a woman on Twitter would not enter his mind. Bullying would have been a shameful habit left on the playground 60 years ago.

A genuine adult would be too engaged in daily responsibilities and works of altruism — that is, too busy leading by example — to do what Donald Trump does with his Twitter account.

But Trump is clearly in a state of protracted adolescence and, as such, seems incapable of restraint.

He survives storms created by his nasty, and often false, tweets because he has many peers across the USA who apparently share and celebrate his immaturity.

And so we have fully arrived at what the poet Robert Bly described in his prophetic 1996 book, "The Sibling Society."

If he were in better health these days, Bly would likely challenge any assertion that Trump is America's first adolescent president. Bly put Bill Clinton in that category. He also pointed to Newt Gingrich, the speaker of the House of Representatives during Clinton's time. In different ways, both men, by words and deeds, did not meet Bly's standards for adulthood, and they represented a trend — a disturbing decline in the number of genuine American grownups — that Bly saw coming.

The 90-year-old poet is probably most famous for his "mythopoetic" men's movement, noted for the ritualistic beating of drums during male gatherings. The feminist critique that saw the movement as a celebration of masculinity and patriarchy made me self-conscious about referencing Bly in public. But, as the years passed, I reflected on the poet's insights and found them keen.

And especially relevant since Trump's ascendancy.

Bly lamented what he saw developing — a "sibling society," a nation of half-adults obsessed with consumerism and pop culture, demanding quick pleasures and excitements, and not terribly concerned with civility.

"Civilized behavior demands repression and restraint," Bly wrote. "One way to outwit the demands that civilization makes is to set up a sibling society. Most of us can then avoid the painful tasks of the civilized adult. ... The person who decides to omit the difficult labors of becoming civilized receives permission for narcissism."

In this adolescent culture, Bly said, empathy for children and respect for elders disappear. Political leaders take easily to knives to cut the social safety net, and they strive not to be good, or great, but to be famous. Voters become disillusioned.

The young are told that nothing works, that our great institutions, the pillars of a free and just society, all have profound flaws. Politics becomes a toxic mix of partisan sniping, fueled by petty, adolescent jealousies, destructive rivalries and crippling cynicism.

Young people, who search instinctively for role models, cannot locate enough genuine grownups and they end up in extended adolescence — all to the detriment of American society.

Bly noted a dissolution in family life, across all classes of American society, that, starting in the 1960s, left greater numbers of children without direction and support as they reached what should have been adulthood. "As parenting becomes less effective," Bly wrote, "children become more savage and uneasy and less able to feel a part of any dignified group. It is natural, then, that they look for respect, and self-respect, from their peers."

Thus, a shortage of grownups.

You hear variations of this lament all the time as the nation continues to adjust to the Trump presidency and as we watch so-called congressional leaders try to destroy Obamacare when fixing it would be the adult thing to do.

During an earlier time, Bly wrote, young people benefited from the true adults around them, not just in Washington but throughout American life. There were respected teachers from grade school through high school, heroes in novels and movies, "admired presidents and senators, Eleanor Roosevelts and Madame Curies," older men and women who inspired by example.

"It's as if all this has to be newly invented," Bly wrote.

Bly is not some cranky old guy bemoaning change. He is, instead, an authentic voice and moral authority, a child of the Depression who came of age during World War II. He was looking for progress, a maturing of the country and a new generation of leaders who appreciated the lessons — the stories — of their elders.

But Bly was gravely disappointed by what he saw.

I can only imagine how he would feel with Trump in the White House, though despondent comes to mind.

