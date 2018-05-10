De Sousa charges another twist in Gotham on the Bay

Wait, what? The police commissioner of Baltimore is accused of not filing federal tax returns for three years? Oh, this is great. Just great. This is just what the city needs: The Orioles are 9-27, and our top cop could face time in Allenwood.

What’s next?

I have no idea. I don’t have that much imagination. I could never conjure up embarrassing developments, ironic scenarios and bizarre pageants at the pace they occur in this town. Anything can happen in Baltimore, and it usually does. Sometimes I feel we are living inside a Stephen King novel.

We once had a police commissioner dress up like a Texas Ranger and chase looters during a snowstorm on horseback. We had a mayor, later governor, who used to stick his tongue out at people and badger them at their front doors. We had another who got sticky fingers with gift cards for children. We had a City Council president who took a cash bribe in an Italian restaurant; he didn’t know his table was wired.

I could go on, so I will.

We had a guy crash an airplane into Memorial Stadium after a Colts game back in the day. We had the Colts leave town forever in the middle of the night. We had a giant birthday cake on a barge in the Inner Harbor to celebrate the nation’s bicentennial in 1976; a rainstorm melted it, the rats ate it.

And, of course, we’ve suffered through a long spell of ugly — drug addiction and violence, both given international exposure by television script writers and journalists who parachute into town just for a taste of our famous crabcakes and dystopian atmosphere.

If I ever write a book about Gotham on the Bay, I know what the title will be: “Baltimore: You Don’t Have To Make It Up.”

Now we get to add to the collection of stories Thursday’s offering: Police commissioner charged with not filing tax returns. The feds say that Darryl De Sousa “willfully” failed to file for three years when he was pulling a handsome salary from the police department. He now makes more than $200,000 as commissioner.

De Sousa admits it and says he “failed to sufficiently prioritize my personal affairs.” He can’t do any better than that?

Maybe, I forgot?

My dog ate my returns?

I was kidnapped by aliens each year on April 14 and not returned until April 16?

Because of the city’s ongoing crime siege, Mayor Catherine Pugh dumped the former police commissioner, Kevin Davis, during the winter and replaced him with De Sousa.

Do you think De Sousa might have mentioned that he had a tax issue?

Do you think, the mayor asked — because we know how diligent the mayor is about this stuff — if there was anything she should know before appointing him police commissioner? Any proverbial skeleton in the proverbial closet, Darryl? Any connection to Russian oligarchs or crime syndicates? Anything like that?

And do you think De Sousa thought about telling her, “Yeah, one little thing, mayor, I didn’t file tax returns for three years.”

Or maybe he just forgot. Either way, it goes in the book.

