Kevin Kamenetz was proud of his long record of public service, evident in one of his final interviews

In one of Kevin Kamenetz’s last interviews before his death Thursday, recorded a week ago in the Baltimore Sun’s podcast studio, he spoke proudly of having devoted many years to public service — once as a young prosecutor in Baltimore’s criminal courts, then as a Baltimore County councilman, and the last eight years as county executive.

His aspirations, of course, included the office of Maryland governor. He wanted to be the Democrat to face the Republican incumbent, Larry Hogan, in November.

Some of his fellow Democrats, vying for the party’s nomination, presented themselves as outsiders running against longtime political insiders such as Kamenetz.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz — a Democratic candidate for governor and a fixture in state and local politics for nearly a quarter century — died Thursday morning of cardiac arrest, officials said. Kevin Kamenetz - A Career in Pictures

It’s standard practice if you’re running for office for the first time. Call someone a “career politician,” and it implies tired incumbency, a status-quo mindset, or thoroughly compromised principles. Hogan, a successful businessman with limited government experience, proved that being an outsider has appeal among voters of both parties. Donald Trump was a real estate mogul, failed casino operator and reality show host before winning the presidency.

But, asked why Maryland Democrats should vote for him in the primary, Kamenetz was quick to defend his experience and accomplishments as an elected official.

“There’s a fine group of [Democratic] candidates, and they all want to save the world from Trump,” Kamenetz says. “But the real issue is, who is the most qualified and experienced?”

And then, given the tragic news early today of his death at age 60 from a heart attack, he used a darkly ironic metaphor:

“A lot of the candidates start off by saying, ‘I’m not a career politician.’ Well, you know, ... if your doctor told you you had a heart ailment and he referred you to a cardiologist, would you go to the career cardiologist or would you go to someone who doesn’t have any of that experience?

“President and governor are not entry-level positions.”

Kamenetz touted his experience in government, listing, among his most recent accomplishments, the transformation of Sparrows Point from industrial scorched-earth into a new center for global trade that will bring thousands of jobs to the region. He also spoke of the county’s large investment in schools, and, as always, emphasized that he never raised the county’s property tax rate.

In an age of increasing cynicism about politics and distrust of government, it’s easy to become suspicious of the motives of people, like Kamenetz, who hold office over many years. But the final measure is in honest service, sustained commitment to the public and accomplishments that serve the greater good. Kevin Kamenetz takes too early such a record to his grave.

